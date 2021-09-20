Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Securities from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WGO. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.83.

WGO stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

