Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.88.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

