Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Given New $27.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.92.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of ACI opened at $30.10 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.