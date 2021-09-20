HC Wainwright Cuts VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Price Target to $6.00

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VQS stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. VIQ Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $83.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of -1.21.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.