HC Wainwright Cuts VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Price Target to $6.00

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
VQS stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. VIQ Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $83.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of -1.21.
About VIQ Solutions
See Also: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.