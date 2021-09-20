Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Erste Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.60.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.49.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.