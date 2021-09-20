Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE TPB opened at $44.10 on Friday. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 147,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

