Analyzing BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH)

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500.

78.1% of BlackRock shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of BlackRock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 30.39% 16.30% 3.31% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackRock and Wetouch Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock $16.21 billion 8.23 $4.93 billion $33.82 25.92 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BlackRock and Wetouch Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock 0 1 10 0 2.91 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackRock currently has a consensus target price of $969.09, indicating a potential upside of 10.55%. Given BlackRock’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BlackRock is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

BlackRock beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc. engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L. Schlosstein, Susan L. Wagner, Robert Steven Kapito, Laurence Douglas Fink, and Barbara G. Novick in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.