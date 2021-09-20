$39.03 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report sales of $39.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.25 million to $39.83 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $26.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $152.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $154.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $185.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million.

OESX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. The company has a market cap of $115.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 23.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

