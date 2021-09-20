Short Interest in LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Expands By 66.9%

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the August 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 876.0 days.

LEGIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LEG Immobilien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

LEGIF opened at $155.08 on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.08.

LEG Immobilien AG engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

