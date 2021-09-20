Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the August 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE AWP opened at $6.53 on Monday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $6.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

