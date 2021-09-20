XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Lowered to $113.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $83.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. As a group, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,508,000 after buying an additional 80,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,630,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

