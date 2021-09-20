Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.08.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE CLR opened at $41.97 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.