DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DV. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.64.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $37.25 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

