DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on DV. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.64.
Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $37.25 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
