Citigroup Lowers Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target to $52.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.
NYSE HLF opened at $44.39 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91.
In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,547 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,284,000 after buying an additional 437,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after purchasing an additional 979,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% during the second quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
