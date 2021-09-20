Citigroup Lowers Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target to $52.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE HLF opened at $44.39 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,547 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,284,000 after buying an additional 437,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after purchasing an additional 979,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% during the second quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

