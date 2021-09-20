Andritz’s (ADRZY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andritz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andritz presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. Andritz has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 20.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andritz will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

