Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Disco alerts:

Shares of DSCSY opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.28. Disco has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $81.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.84.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.