Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Head to Head Analysis

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Commvault Systems and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems -2.64% 10.41% 4.70% ServiceNow 3.30% 9.10% 3.12%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Commvault Systems and ServiceNow, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00 ServiceNow 0 1 29 1 3.00

Commvault Systems presently has a consensus target price of $81.57, indicating a potential upside of 10.19%. ServiceNow has a consensus target price of $647.31, indicating a potential downside of 0.57%. Given Commvault Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Commvault Systems is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commvault Systems and ServiceNow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems $723.47 million 4.69 -$30.95 million $0.82 90.28 ServiceNow $4.52 billion 28.54 $118.50 million $1.09 597.28

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Commvault Systems. Commvault Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceNow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Commvault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of ServiceNow shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Commvault Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products. The company was founded by Frederic B. Luddy in June 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

