Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) & Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Passage Bio and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A -41.63% -38.91% Entera Bio -3,414.71% -161.80% -110.28%

This table compares Passage Bio and Entera Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A -$112.23 million ($2.91) -4.01 Entera Bio $370,000.00 308.74 -$9.98 million ($0.55) -8.76

Entera Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Passage Bio. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Passage Bio and Entera Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 1 7 0 2.88 Entera Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Passage Bio currently has a consensus price target of $30.71, indicating a potential upside of 163.42%. Entera Bio has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.96%. Given Passage Bio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Entera Bio.

Risk and Volatility

Passage Bio has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of Passage Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Entera Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A, as well as programs for the treatment of adult CNS indication. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

