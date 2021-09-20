Morgan Stanley Upgrades Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) to “Buy”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $360.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS:GLCNF opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. Glencore has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

