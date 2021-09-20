$67.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will post $67.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.70 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $60.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $299.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $304.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $339.43 million, with estimates ranging from $330.15 million to $349.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSII shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price target on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $36.59 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -107.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

