SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush currently has $700.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $600.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SIVB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $630.44.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $610.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $572.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $623.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $588.02 per share, for a total transaction of $294,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

