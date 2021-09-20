BMO Capital Markets Boosts NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target to $35.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.09.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,067,000 after purchasing an additional 40,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 413,843 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $18,833,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 437,541 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

