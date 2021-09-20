B. Riley Begins Coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $252.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, insider One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 49,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $264,558.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $302,271.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANL. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 42.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

