Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Redburn Partners upgraded Ryanair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.24 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on Ryanair and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ryanair from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.48.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $77.09 and a 1-year high of $121.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 638.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

