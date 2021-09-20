CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Up 70.6% in August

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCM opened at $27.80 on Monday. CHS has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

