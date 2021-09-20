QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Short Interest Update

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the August 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTQF opened at $4.46 on Monday. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

