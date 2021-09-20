Short Interest in Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Increases By 71.8%

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 122.0 days.

MNGPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of MNGPF opened at $2.90 on Monday. Man Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

