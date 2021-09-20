UBS Group Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NGLOY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anglo American from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.55.

NGLOY opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

