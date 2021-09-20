Scor’s (SCRYY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 13th. Commerzbank raised shares of Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Scor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.2178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. Scor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

