Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PNXGF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Investec downgraded Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS PNXGF opened at $8.55 on Friday. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

