Comparing Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) and Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF)

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) and Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hercules Capital and Templeton Dragon Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hercules Capital 120.11% 11.87% 5.92% Templeton Dragon Fund N/A N/A N/A

27.2% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Templeton Dragon Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hercules Capital has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Templeton Dragon Fund has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hercules Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Templeton Dragon Fund pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.1%. Hercules Capital pays out 92.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hercules Capital and Templeton Dragon Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hercules Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00 Templeton Dragon Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hercules Capital presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.80%. Given Hercules Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hercules Capital is more favorable than Templeton Dragon Fund.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hercules Capital and Templeton Dragon Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hercules Capital $287.26 million 6.77 $227.26 million $1.39 12.07 Templeton Dragon Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hercules Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Templeton Dragon Fund.

Summary

Hercules Capital beats Templeton Dragon Fund on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives. Recognized as the industry leader, Hercules understands the flexibility these types of companies need and has the experience to work closely with them, even through challenging times, to help them reach critical milestones. Hercules’ deep sector expertise, geographic presence and its strong capital base have made Hercules the lender of choice for more than 480 innovative companies.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis focusing on factors like growth prospects, competitive positions in export markets, technologies, research and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, returns on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio. It is actively managed. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. was formed on September 20, 1994 and is domiciled in the United States.

