Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post sales of $154.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.80 million. Nautilus reported sales of $155.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $688.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $648.50 million to $729.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $654.40 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $769.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $184.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.73 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLS. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Nautilus by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Nautilus by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 137,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 73,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nautilus by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 345,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nautilus by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Nautilus by 94,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $10.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $330.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

