Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Warburg Research

Warburg Research upgraded shares of Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

Wacker Neuson stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction equipment and compact construction machines. It operates through the following segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The Light Equipment segment covers the manufacture and sale of light equipment in the business fields of concrete technology, compaction, and worksite technology.

