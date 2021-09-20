BlackBerry’s (BB) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sell rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$9.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BB. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a C$8.50 price target (down from C$10.50) on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.63.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

TSE:BB opened at C$12.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.70. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$36.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.04.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$215.76 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post 0.1707883 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.