Denison Mines (TSE:DML) PT Raised to C$2.40

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$2.10 to C$2.40 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.32.

DML stock opened at C$2.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -72.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$2.29.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$86,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns -13,188 shares in the company, valued at C($24,925.32). Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$173,325. Insiders sold a total of 850,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,850 over the last quarter.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

