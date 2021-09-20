Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PEY. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.25.

PEY opened at C$9.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.70. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$2.32 and a 12 month high of C$9.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 25,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.07, for a total value of C$206,185.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,572 shares in the company, valued at C$1,021,739.81. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$29,906.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,310.05. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,900 and have sold 125,144 shares valued at $908,718.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

