Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.63.

INE opened at C$21.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.72%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

