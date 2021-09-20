Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Raised to $150.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $118.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.07.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $124.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.89. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $128.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,391,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 25.9% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

