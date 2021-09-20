Citigroup Cuts IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $23.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IBEX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $324.73 million and a P/E ratio of 147.18. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 30.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IBEX by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

