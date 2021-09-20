Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

GNTY opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,376. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774 over the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $236,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

