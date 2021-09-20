Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $112.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.34.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $84.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,019. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

