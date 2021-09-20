XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Short Interest Update

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS XPPLF opened at $76.28 on Monday. XP Power has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.31.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XP Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

XP Power Ltd. Is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and provision of power supply solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Asia. The company was founded by James Edwards Peters in November 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore.

