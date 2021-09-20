Short Interest in Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Rises By 30.0%

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of WINR opened at $9.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.06. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78.
About Simplicity Esports and Gaming
