Short Interest in Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Rises By 30.0%

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of WINR opened at $9.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.06. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

