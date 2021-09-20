Head-To-Head Comparison: Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) versus Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Standard Chartered pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banc of California pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Chartered and Banc of California’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $20.90 billion 0.95 $724.00 million $0.36 17.56 Banc of California $309.13 million 2.93 $12.57 million $0.40 44.63

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. Standard Chartered is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Standard Chartered and Banc of California, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 1 3 2 0 2.17 Banc of California 0 2 4 0 2.67

Banc of California has a consensus price target of $20.79, indicating a potential upside of 16.45%. Given Banc of California’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Banc of California shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A Banc of California 23.60% 10.55% 0.95%

Summary

Banc of California beats Standard Chartered on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that comprise structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, debt capital markets, and securities services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, investors, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 1,026 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

