$260.86 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to post $260.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.17 million and the lowest is $259.09 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $243.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $71.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.37. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.