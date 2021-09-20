Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

PSX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.19.

PSX stock opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 53.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

