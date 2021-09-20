Dana (NYSE:DAN) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE DAN opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter worth $12,584,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 607,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 170,658 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 756.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

