Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will report sales of $284.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.90 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $14.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,878.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,118,000 after buying an additional 626,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,664,000 after purchasing an additional 516,796 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 154,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,912,000 after buying an additional 147,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $79.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.83. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

