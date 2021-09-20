Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:NKRKY opened at $18.08 on Thursday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $501.43 million for the quarter.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

