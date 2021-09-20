Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Barclays

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.17.

NYSE TAP opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,387 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after purchasing an additional 622,530 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 583,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 292.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 493,666 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

